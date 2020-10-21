Robert and Karen Ferguson, Ferguson Realty Team a RE/MAX Elite, partnered with the owners of Verona Italian Restaurant, Albina and Bujar Shala, to feed the people at the Harbor Home. When they arrived at one of the homes receiving a meal, there were loose boards on the porch so Robert grabbed his tools from his truck and repaired it.

