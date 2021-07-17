Lindsay Henderson, chief revenue officer at the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, obtained her Certified Chamber Executive designation from the American Chamber of Commerce Executives.
Henderson was one of 16 candidates nationwide in the CCE Class of 2021.
The CCE is the only national certification for chamber professionals and is the highest designation a chamber executive can earn. To achieve the designation, participants must complete a rigorous four-step process and must have at least six years of senior-level chamber management experience and currently be employed in a senior-level chamber management position. They are required to submit documentation of their professional activities.
Brad Lacy, president and CEO of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce who earned his CCE in 2011, said going through the process is a learning experience and attests to Henderson’s commitment to the chamber profession and to her role as a community leader.
“Lindsay is committed to serving and representing Conway and our chamber members with the highest level of professional integrity,” he said. “She has proven herself as a trusted leader within our organization and community and with this designation has demonstrated her leadership within the chamber industry.”
As chief revenue officer for the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, Henderson manages more than $1 million in sales. She began working for the chamber in September 2010 as director of membership services. She was promoted to vice president of member services in January 2012 before becoming chief operating officer in 2013 and then chief revenue officer in 2016.
The first CCE designation was conferred more than 40 years ago. It is recognized as the highest and most elite, professional designation in the chamber of commerce profession. It’s the only globally recognized certification program exclusive to the chamber of commerce industry.
ACCE is an association based in Alexandria, Virginia, that has more than 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations as members, representing more than 9,000 professionals in the industry.
About the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce
Since 1891, the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce has served as the voice of the Conway business community. It represents the interests of more than 1,200 members by promoting economic development in Conway and Faulkner County, advocating a pro-business climate at all levels of government, supporting the county’s educational institutions and establishing and executing a vision for the community. To learn more about the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, visit ConwayChamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.