Arkansas Urology, the state’s largest and most innovative urology practice, announced Dr. R. Jonathan Henderson has joined its central Arkansas practice. The nationally-recognized urologist will be serving patients in North Little Rock, Conway and Little Rock beginning March 14.
“Dr. Henderson is a well-known and respected physician leader across the country and we are honored to have his expertise at Arkansas Urology,” E. Scot Davis, CEO of Arkansas Urology, said. “Dr. Henderson serves as President of the largest urology trade association in the country. He brings not only his expertise in treating advanced prostate cancer and robotic surgery, but also a strong connection to the urology industry, clinical research, and insights into both pharmaceutical and device companies who are developing cutting edge treatments.”
Before joining the Arkansas Urology team, Henderson worked at Regional Urology in Shreveport, Louisiana and also practiced in Birmingham, Alabama. He is certified by the American Board of Urology and focuses primarily on robotic surgeries and the treatment of prostate, bladder and kidney cancers. Throughout his career, he has also specialized in laparoscopy and treating disorders of the female bladder.
“One of the main aspects that drew me to the urology field is the fact that we treat patients long term, both sexes, all ages, procedures in both medical treatment and surgical treatment,” Dr. R. Jonathan Henderson said. “The work urologists do every day affects men, women, children, adults, and the elderly. In this field, we treat our patients and their families not just for one procedure, but for a lifetime. I get to be a part of my patient’s life and more often than not, their family’s life. I look forward to joining the AU team and utilizing my skills to serve central Arkansas. This is a well-respected practice and it is an honor to now be a part of one of the most talented groups of physicians in the country.”
Henderson is deeply involved in the industry nationally and locally. During his time in Alabama, he served as a representative of Alabama to the Southeastern Section of the American Urology Association and as an assistant clinical professor of Urology at the University of Alabama.
Other involvement includes memberships in the American Urologic Association, Shreveport Medical Society, Louisiana State Medical Society, the Society of Laparoscopic Surgeons, and the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. Dr. Henderson was chosen at LUGPA’s 12th Annual Meeting in November of 2021. Prior to being elected LUGPA president, Dr. Henderson served as president-elect and secretary and has been a member of the LUGPA Board of Directors since 2011.
Henderson obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree at Louisiana State University (LSU) in Baton Rouge in microbiology. After receiving his M.D. at LSU Medical Center in Shreveport, he completed his internship and residency in urology at LSUMC Hospital where he authored several papers and presentations. He and his wife, Dr. Leigh Henderson, have two boys and two girls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.