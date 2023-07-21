The Hendrix College Permanent Art Collection has grown by two pieces and an existing part of the collection has returned home this summer, said staff of the Windgate Museum of Art at Hendrix College (WMA), custodian of the collection.

The WMA recently acquired two examples of Marie Hull’s artwork for the permanent collection. Hull (1890-1980) was one of Mississippi’s most beloved artists and teachers who exhibited in the United States and Europe. Hull studied artistic movements from impressionism to modernism in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Connecticut and Paris, France, and by the 1930s, her paintings were exhibited in San Francisco, California, New York City, and Paris. Her work is in prominent collections across the South, including the permanent collection of the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson, Mississippi.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.