The Hendrix College Permanent Art Collection has grown by two pieces and an existing part of the collection has returned home this summer, said staff of the Windgate Museum of Art at Hendrix College (WMA), custodian of the collection.
The WMA recently acquired two examples of Marie Hull’s artwork for the permanent collection. Hull (1890-1980) was one of Mississippi’s most beloved artists and teachers who exhibited in the United States and Europe. Hull studied artistic movements from impressionism to modernism in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Connecticut and Paris, France, and by the 1930s, her paintings were exhibited in San Francisco, California, New York City, and Paris. Her work is in prominent collections across the South, including the permanent collection of the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson, Mississippi.
“The WMA is excited to welcome these pieces as we build the permanent collection to reflect the rich history and diverse cultures of the American South through visual art,” Christian Cutler, the museum’s director, said.
Cutler noted that the acquisitions of Pencil Study of Doves and Benachi Ave., Biloxi, MS were made with significant assistance from a Hendrix College alum who wishes to remain anonymous.
A longtime piece of the permanent collection, Arrival at Camp Jerome by Henry Sugimoto, has returned to campus after spending nine months in northwest Arkansas, where it was being cleaned by one of the nation’s top art conservators. The painting, a celebrated fixture on the Hendrix College campus since its purchase in 1944, will soon return to its place in the Mills Center for Social Sciences.
In 1943, Hendrix College art faculty members Louis Freund, Elsie Freund, and Floy K. Hanson visited the Jerome Relocation Center, where they met Henry Sugimoto and encouraged his work. Mrs. Freund and Ms. Hanson arranged an exhibition of 15 paintings at Hendrix in February 1944 to publicize the artist and the plight of interned Japanese Americans.
Henry and Susie Sugimoto attended the opening and a reception held in their honor. Paul Faris, a professor of English and photography at Hendrix, photographed the occasion. At the exhibit’s conclusion, the College purchased Arrival at Camp Jerome, which depicts Henry, Susie, and their daughter Madeleine arriving at the camp in 1942.
Professor Faris and his wife, Ann, visited the war relocation camp in July 1945, documenting the work of Sugimoto and other artists in the camp. Several of their photographs and descriptions were featured in Allen Eaton’s Beauty Behind Barbed Wire: The Arts of the Japanese in Our War Relocation Camps, published in 1952, with a foreword by Eleanor Roosevelt.
“Arrival at Camp Jerome is a painting of deep significance,” Cutler said. “Not only is it an autobiographical work that marks a distinct period of injustice in the life of the United States, but the way it became part of the College’s collection also highlights how members of the Hendrix community responded to that injustice. They sought out human connection with those who were interned in Arkansas and advocated for them.”
Arrival at Camp Jerome will be reinstalled in the lobby of the Mills Center in August. Information about Henry Sugimoto and his visit to Hendrix College remains on display in Mills, along with a selection of Paul Faris’s photographs of Sugimoto and the camp.
