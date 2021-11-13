A three-panel mural project has been completed at the Conway Human Development Center (CHDC) near the Hendrix College Campus thanks to the help of a Hendrix alumni.
Emily Mente, a 2014 graduate from Hendrix, is the owner of an Austin, Texas-based art studio called Studio Mente that returned back to Conway at the beginning of October to help complete a long overdue mural.
“The three-panel mural at CHDC had originally been scheduled for completion as a 2020 Hendrix Summer Programs offering, but the coronavirus pandemic interfered,” Amy Forbus, the Communications Director at Hendrix College, said. “CHDC’s desire for the mural outlasted that roadblock, though, so the center and its volunteer council reached back out to Mente in 2021 to push the project forward.”
Mente completed the project in just 13 days after the CHDC staff helped out with power washing and preparing the teal background before she arrived. The mural is a seven-foot-tall triptych that covers nearly 800 square-feet that required the artist to spend hours each day on scaffolding.
“We are overjoyed with the end result,” Sarah Murphy, the CHDC Superintendent, said. “The mural, which is above CHDC’s ‘snack shack’ and below our chapel, has really brightened things up in the central part of our campus. We have heard so many positive remarks from our staff and many residents have shown their approval by gazing up and smiling as they pass by.”
During her time in Conway, Mente spoke with art majors and a beginning painting class where she had many Hendrix art students help her out with the mural including Juniors Adaja Cooper, Michaela Thaibinh and Jalache Davis.
“Emily was so sweet to work with and learn from,” Thaibinh, said. “I learned a lot about the process of making murals, from start to finish. We talked about her experience as a working artist, and this gave me lots of ideas, suggestions and insight about making art as a living.”
Mente wants to take the experience she’s learned from working with these college students and come back in the future to create another mural with the help from some high school students.
“It turned out to be a good thing that the original timing didn’t work out, because the project was more ambitious than I had anticipated,” Mente said. “I’m really glad to have had Hendrix students involved for that reason.”
The mural was funded by the CHDC Volunteer Council, a nonprofit organization dedicated to meeting long-term needs of CHDC residents.
“The council includes a lot of relatives of the residents, and they are so dedicated to providing for not just their physical needs, but also things that brighten up their surroundings, like this mural does,” Mente said. “It’s visible from several other buildings on the CHDC campus, so even if a resident can’t go outside, they can still enjoy it.”
To prepare for the mural, Mente worked with members of the volunteer council to pick out what designs and colors they were going to use for the mural, which included native flowers, butterflies and bees.
“This was such a good experience for us,” Jan Fortney, a volunteer council member, said. “Emily’s enthusiasm about the project equaled our excitement. The mural is just perfect, and I’ve heard many positive comments about how it makes everyone’s day better just walking past it.”
