The Women's Foundation of Arkansas has named Hendrix College alumna Heather Larkin its Woman of the Year in Philanthropy, college officials announced in a news release.
President and CEO of the Arkansas Community Foundation, Larkin received the honor at the Women's Foundation's Power of the Purse Luncheon on Wednesday. Per a news release from the foundation, Larkin's work at the Arkansas Community Foundation, which goes back to 1998, has led to the foundation growing over $580 million in assets and over $33 million in grant funding since she became president and CEO in 2008.
