Logitech President and CEO Bracken Darrell, a 1985 Hendrix College graduate, will receive an honorary doctorate of humane letters degree and address the Class of 2023 at Hendrix College’s 139th Commencement on Saturday, May 13, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release.

“We are excited to honor Bracken at this year’s Commencement. A true innovator and visionary, he has been an internationally recognized leader for many global corporations,” Hendrix College President Ellis Arnold said. “He is the embodiment of the power of the liberal arts to prepare students for future success, and he will be an inspiring speaker for the Class of 2023.”

