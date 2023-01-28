Logitech President and CEO Bracken Darrell, a 1985 Hendrix College graduate, will receive an honorary doctorate of humane letters degree and address the Class of 2023 at Hendrix College’s 139th Commencement on Saturday, May 13, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release.
“We are excited to honor Bracken at this year’s Commencement. A true innovator and visionary, he has been an internationally recognized leader for many global corporations,” Hendrix College President Ellis Arnold said. “He is the embodiment of the power of the liberal arts to prepare students for future success, and he will be an inspiring speaker for the Class of 2023.”
Under Darrell’s leadership, Logitech has reinvented itself into an award-winning design company, and a top performer on the SIX Swiss exchange and NASDAQ. Logitech has been the recipient of numerous awards during his tenure, including more than 200 design awards and numerous sustainability awards.
Last spring, Darrell received the Edison Award, which honors some of the most innovative products and business leaders in the world and is among the most prestigious accolades honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Past Edison recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Ford Motor Company, General Electric, General Motors, IBM and Time Warner.
Darrell majored in English at Hendrix, arranging the rest of his course load to obtain what now would be considered a double major in economics and business. He was one of the only Hendrix students who has passed the CPA exam without a major in the department. Following Hendrix, he completed an MBA at Harvard University. He has spent 20 years in business management and brand management in successful global consumer companies, including Whirlpool, Procter & Gamble and General Electric. His broad executive management experience has spanned manufacturing, supply chain, product innovation, consumer services and marketing. He has led growth and re-invention for iconic brands such as Old Spice, Gillette, Braun, KitchenAid and Whirlpool.
A proponent of the value of liberal arts in business, especially in conjunction with innovating product experiences for consumers, Darrell frequently references his liberal arts background in public appearances and interviews. He received the Hendrix Odyssey Medal in 2007-2008 and has returned to Hendrix for various events, as well as serving as a member of the Board of Trustees. Most recently, he gave the closing keynote address at the inaugural Life Launch summer program for rising high school juniors and seniors.
