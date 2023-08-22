The Hendrix College Board of Trustees has announced its new slate of officers for the 2023-2024 academic year, a news release issued by the private liberal arts college on Monday read.

Hank Neely, a 1983 Hendrix graduate, will serve as board chair, while 1987 graduate Walter Pryor will serve as vice chair. Kim Evans will serve as the board’s secretary.

