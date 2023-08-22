The Hendrix College Board of Trustees has announced its new slate of officers for the 2023-2024 academic year, a news release issued by the private liberal arts college on Monday read.
Hank Neely, a 1983 Hendrix graduate, will serve as board chair, while 1987 graduate Walter Pryor will serve as vice chair. Kim Evans will serve as the board’s secretary.
“The Board of Trustees is excited for the start of the 2023-24 academic year at Hendrix,” Neely, who served as vice chair of the board last year and has been a member of the board since 2010, said, per the news release.
Last fall, Neely joined fellow Hendrix alumni, board members, faculty, staff and student representatives in the search for the next president of Hendrix College.
“I cannot adequately convey the Board of Trustees’ enthusiastic endorsement of our recommendation of Karen K. Petersen,” Neely said. “As we have watched her embrace the character and spirit of Hendrix and engage with alumni and friends of the college, our initial enthusiasm has only grown. We are eager for all members of the Hendrix community to get to know Dr. Petersen, and we are confident in the future of Hendrix under her leadership.”
Neely is retired from Ernst & Young LLP in Dallas. He and his wife, René Racop Neely, also a 1983 Hendrix graduate, live in Plano, Texas.
Pryor, who joined the Board of Trustees in 2012, earned his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center in 1990 after graduating cum laude from Hendrix with a degree in political science. In 2008, Pryor received the Hendrix Odyssey Medal for Professional & Leadership Development, awarded to alumni whose personal and professional lives exemplify the values of engaged liberal arts and sciences education.
Pryor has also received the Attorney General’s Award for Excellence in Management from the U.S. Department of Justice in 1998, the Outstanding Performance Award, Tax Division, from the U.S. Department of Justice in 1997, and the Outstanding Alumni Award from Hendrix College Students for Black Culture in 1997. He and his wife, Juliette Williams Pryor, live in Atlanta.
Evans, who is the parent of a Hendrix graduate, joined the Board in 2017. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international economics from Georgetown University and a juris doctorate from the William H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
She is currently the senior program officer for special projects for the Walton Family Foundation. Her previous work includes serving as director of development for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine, as legal affairs and planned giving director for the Arkansas Community Foundation and as director of the Center for Nonprofit Organizations at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
A former assistant attorney general of Arkansas, Evans has served on several nonprofit and for-profit boards that seek to improve the lives of Arkansans.
In addition to the new board officers, Jo Ann Biggs, immediate past chair, serves on the executive committee of the board. Biggs is an attorney and a partner at Vinson & Elkins in Dallas.
The full Board of Trustees meets three times a year. The first meeting of the 2023-24 academic year will take place on Oct. 27.
