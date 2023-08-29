New first-year students admitted to Hendrix College for the 2024-2025 academic year will pay no more in tuition and fees than they would at their home state’s public flagship institution, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release on Tuesday.

The initiative, part of Hendrix’s newly-expanded Tuition Advantage scholarship program, ensures that all new first-year students will receive a scholarship automatically upon their admission to the college.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.