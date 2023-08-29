New first-year students admitted to Hendrix College for the 2024-2025 academic year will pay no more in tuition and fees than they would at their home state’s public flagship institution, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release on Tuesday.
The initiative, part of Hendrix’s newly-expanded Tuition Advantage scholarship program, ensures that all new first-year students will receive a scholarship automatically upon their admission to the college.
The scholarship amounts are based on the published tuition and fees at the public flagship university in the students’ home states. Previously, when the program was originally introduced in 2019, admitted students were considered for Tuition Advantage scholarships after a holistic review of their academic record, as well as leadership, extracurricular and volunteer activities.
Hendrix decided to award Tuition Advantage scholarships to all admitted first-year students to increase transparency, eliminate the uncertainty around the review process and reassure students and families that Hendrix is affordable.
“Students and families should not be confused or frustrated by a lack of clarity around cost,” Hendrix College President Karen Petersen, who recently experienced the admission and financial aid process firsthand as a parent of a current college student, said. “I know that we can and should do more to reassure students and families that a four-year education at Hendrix is affordable and valuable.”
Many students and families see added value in private residential colleges like Hendrix, but they may not apply because they assume it will cost much more than a public school, Petersen said.
“We hope Tuition Advantage will reduce uncertainty and anxiety in the application process by affirming for students and their families that a Hendrix education is within their reach,” Petersen said.
In addition to Tuition Advantage, students can bring in outside scholarships, as well as state and federal aid, to further reduce the cost of their Hendrix education, college Vice President for Enrollment and Dean of Admission Ryan Cassell said.
“Every year, we learn of strong students who do not even consider Hendrix because they think it will not be financially attainable,” Cassell said. “By being clear about cost before the application stage, we want to empower students and families to make the most informed decision possible.”
Cassell added that students and families should also consider the value of their education, meaning what they receive for what they pay. That overall value includes everything from academic quality and degree programs, to the opportunity to form close relationships with faculty in small class settings, to internship and research opportunities and career preparation programs that prepare students for success after college, as well as campus life and student activities that complement their education and enrich their experience.
“These factors are important to consider because they reflect students’ goals, interests and values,” Cassell said.
