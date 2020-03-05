Hendrix College announced the launch of new summer programs aimed at providing enrichment for youth (grades 6-12), college students, and adults on Thursday.
Summer sessions will run from May through July. More information about programs and registrations is available online at www.hendrix.edu/summerprograms.
Sessions will cover a variety of topics, including:
- Robotics
- Coding
- Art
- Writing
- Law
- Medicine
- Professional development in higher education
In addition to academic and professional sessions, the Wellness & Athletic Center (WAC) will host athletic camps for sports, such as:
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Football
- Lacrosse
- Soccer
- Softball
- Swimming & diving
- Tennis
- Volleyball
The [c]ollege looks forward to welcoming the community to campus as individuals participate in these summer sessions. In addition to the options listed above, Hendrix also will host several private and nonprofit organizations’ summer retreats or meetings. To learn about options for booking a group experience on campus, email summerprograms@hendrix.edu.
Hendrix has a rich tradition of providing unique and engaging summer programs for students in a safe and inclusive environment that welcomes all perspectives and ideas.
“At Hendrix, we are committed to providing experiences that are not your typical summer camps,” Timothy Purkiss, director of summer programs for the [c]ollege, said. “We have a variety of programs that give people opportunities to explore their personal interests, pursue knowledge for its own sake, and learn and grow through hands-on instruction and experiential learning. Best of all, the Hendrix community is made up of dedicated educators and staff who care about students of all ages and want to welcome you to campus.”
About Hendrix Summer Programs:
Summer Programs at Hendrix College foster the exploration of individual passions and interests, encourage learning for the sake of learning, and support academic, professional, and personal growth through unique and creative experiences. Experiences are designed to promote self-discovery; academic, career, or social enrichment; exposure to new ideas or perspectives; advancement of skills or knowledge; and lifelong learning.
