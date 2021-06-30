Four former graduates of Hendrix College have been named to the private liberal arts college’s Board of Trustees, per a press release issued to Hendrix’s website last Friday. 1972 graduate Eric Jackson, 1987’s John Byrd, Marquita Norman of the 1997 class and 2001 graduate Latoya Goree will all begin six-year terms as trustees in October at Hendrix’s regular board meeting.
Based in four separate states, the new trustees received degrees in a range of Hendrix programs when they graduated from their respective classes. Jackson, a former business and economics student at Hendrix, now lives in Hot Springs and is Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort’s senior vice president. In his time in Hot Springs, Jackson has served on a variety of local and state commerce chamber boards and been involved in the management of Hot Springs National Park, per the press release.
Byrd, who graduated from Hendrix with a chemistry degree, is the current chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and holds membership on three national organizations that promote research in the study of leukemia.
Fellow Hendrix chemistry graduate Norman is an associate professor of emergency medicine at the Wake Forest School of Medicine. She also serves as the school’s assistant dean for student inclusion and diversity.
Goree graduated from Hendrix’s history program and now lives in Kansas City, Mo., where she works for Clarkson Construction as an executive director. Previously, she founded the Little Rock Preparatory Academy and oversees the development of the Kansas City International Airport in her current position.
Per the press release, Hendrix College President Ellis Arnold said he was excited to appoint the new trustees.
“This group of new trustees exemplifies the excellence that our graduates are capable of achieving, and a commitment to advancing our mission,” Arnold said. “I am delighted that [Byrd, Goree, Jackson and Norman] are serving our alma mater in such an important way, and I am excited about the new ways they will use their talents and expertise to serve Hendrix and its students.”
Hendrix’s Board of Trustees is composed of up to 34 members, per the college’s website, and must include at least 50 percent alumni. Trustees meet three times a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.