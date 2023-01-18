Hendrix College’s Acting Dean of Students Michael LeBlanc announced on Tuesday that a car share service is now available for the college community to use. The service, Enterprise CarShare, now makes two sedans available on campus for students, faculty and staff to rent for use.

Per LeBlanc’s message released to the college’s website, to take part in the program, interested members of the Hendrix College community must pay a $20 sign-up fee and be at least 18 years old, have a valid drivers license and have a credit card in their own name.

