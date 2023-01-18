Hendrix College’s Acting Dean of Students Michael LeBlanc announced on Tuesday that a car share service is now available for the college community to use. The service, Enterprise CarShare, now makes two sedans available on campus for students, faculty and staff to rent for use.
Per LeBlanc’s message released to the college’s website, to take part in the program, interested members of the Hendrix College community must pay a $20 sign-up fee and be at least 18 years old, have a valid drivers license and have a credit card in their own name.
Rental rates for the sedans are $7.50 an hour or $60 a day Monday through Thursday and $8.50 an hour or $70 a day Friday through Sunday. With the rental, each car comes with a fuel card that covers up to 200 miles of use.
LeBlanc said the membership process takes eight to ten days, adding that he hopes people will take advantage of the opportunity the rental program provides.
“We hope students, faculty and staff will take advantage of this resource and use it responsibly,” LeBlanc said, requesting that the community “return the cars as agreed, with fuel and a clean interior.” “Whether you need to make a trip to a store across town or take a group of friends on an in-state weekend getaway, consider CarShare as an option that may fit your needs.”
