Hendrix College has secured nearly $146 million in gifts and pledges toward its $150 million fundraising goal for A Time to Lead: The Campaign for Today and Tomorrow. The College’s recent fundraising success includes $33 million raised in the past 14 months.
“This progress demonstrates the importance of our priorities to those who care deeply about the future of the College,” Hendrix President Ellis Arnold said. “Most importantly, it represents not only the confidence our alumni, donors, and friends have in the College, but also their unwavering support for the mission of Hendrix.”
A Time to Lead was announced in November 2020, when Hendrix received a $15 million gift from the Windgate Foundation, the largest outright gift in Hendrix’s history. The Windgate gift allowed the College to expand its campaign goal from $110 million to $150 million. With the expanded campaign, the College increased its goal for gifts to the College’s endowment and launched the Residence Hall Renewal Project, which includes the renovation of historic Martin and Veasey Halls, both slated to reopen in the fall of this year.
Last spring, Hendrix received a $2 million challenge grant from the Mabee Foundation to support the Residence Hall Renewal Project. The College has raised $9,086,898 in gifts and pledges toward its $9.2 million goal and must raise the remaining $113,102 by April to complete the Mabee Challenge.
“The renovation of these two beloved residence halls in the heart of campus is an essential part of our campaign’s priority to enhance the student experience at Hendrix,” Arnold said. “We are grateful to our alumni and donors who have supported this project. They were inspired by the lifelong friendships they formed at Hendrix, and their generosity means that future generations of students will make cherished memories on campus.”
Spring semester classes began this week at Hendrix.
