Hendrix College Career Services Director Leigh Lassiter-Counts has been named a U.S. Fulbright Alumni Ambassador, the college announced last week in a press release issued to their website. One of 14 ambassadors selected, Lassiter-Counts will spend the next two years serving as an official representative of the Fulbright Scholar Program, a program which is funded by the U.S. Department of State that provides support for teaching and research in foreign countries.
Hendrix Associate Provost for Engaged Learning Peter Gess said Lassiter-Counts’ selection will expand opportunities for Hendrix students.
“We are thrilled for Leigh to share the power a Fulbright award can have on a campus and community as an Ambassador,” Gess said, per the press release. “Her work will open doors for many more prospective Fulbright Scholars to imagine the possibilities of what a Fulbright Award can do in their lives and careers. And as Leigh benefits from continued involvement with the Fulbright Program, Hendrix students will benefit too.”
Lassiter-Counts previously attended a Fulbright Commission seminar in 2016 in Germany and has used that experience to help other Hendrix faculty and staff apply for the program’s awards. Per the press release, Lassiter-Counts said that 2016 experience was impactful.
“My Fulbright experience in Germany was life-changing for me and helped me become more knowledgeable and resourceful in helping Hendrix students to pursue international study, internship, graduate school and work opportunities,” Lassiter-Counts said. “It only seemed natural to want to give back to the program that gave so much to me. Having the chance to inspire scholars and administrators around the U.S. to participate in Fulbright opportunities is a great honor.”
Her first year as an ambassador will look different than for ambassadors in non-pandemic times. Lassiter-Counts has already taken part in a series of online sessions to encourage those who plan to apply to become Fulbright Scholars. The Fulbright Scholar Program, however, is hoping to return back to in-person campus visits and conferences for their ambassadors to attend.
Lassiter-Counts has worked at Hendrix for some 16 years, having graduated from the college in 2001 with the President’s Medal, an award which recognizes Hendrix students who best exemplifies the college’s ideals. In addition to her new post as an ambassador, Lassiter-Counts will continue her campus role as Career Services Director.
