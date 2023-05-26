Hendrix College and the Village at Hendrix neighborhood will host the first Village at Hendrix Market from 4:30-7:30 p.m. May 31.
This outdoor, evening market will be held on the Village Green near the roundabout at Harkrider Street and Steel Avenue. It is a small, curated market showcasing local farmers and makers with a backdrop of lively music, games, children’s activities, and food.
“We are excited to invite the community to come enjoy a beautiful summer evening in The Village at Hendrix,” Timothy Purkiss, director of event services at Hendrix College, said. “In addition to being a market, this is a social event linking our College and its Village new urban neighborhood with the rural agricultural areas of our community. It’s a chance to visit with the farmers and artisans and enjoy a relaxed evening out with family and friends.”
Live music is provided by the Fat Soul Band and is sponsored by Partners Bank and Aspen Creek Wealth Strategies. The Fun and Games Children’s Area features two costumed characters: BOE, the Bank of England dog and Polly the Purple Cow.
Farmers and Artisans offering their products include: Bell Urban Farm, Clayworks of Conway, GoodSoils Agroforestry/High Meadows Farms, Mary’s Beads and Accessories, Porch Swing Farms, SalScilla Farms, and Stirred Up and Baked Goods. Arkansas PBS and Conway Locally Grown will also be at the market to share information.
Organizers encourage those attending to bring their lawn chairs and plan to stay for the evening meeting, greeting, and shopping with the vendors while listening to the music, enjoying the children’s activities, interacting with the costumed characters, playing lawn games or taking photos in the photo booth or with the vintage cars on display.
Additional markets will be held on June 14 and 28.
The Market is sponsored by Hendrix College and hosted by the Village at Hendrix neighborhood and Hendrix students. For additional information, contact Timothy Purkiss at purkiss@hendrix.edu or 501-450-1279.
