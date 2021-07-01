Former Hendrix College graduate Elizabeth Fite has been elected as the 59th President of the State Bar of Georgia, per a press released provided to the Log Cabin by the Georgia State Bar. Fite, who graduated from Hendrix in 2002, officially took office on June 12 during the Bar’s annual meeting in South Carolina.
Currently residing in Atlanta, Fite was first admitted to the Georgia State Bar in 2005 after earning her law degree from Emory University in Atlanta. Since then, she’s served the Bar as a secretary and treasurer, alongside her full-time job as co-founder of the Rogers and Fite Law Firm, a practice which focuses on civil litigation, per the press release.
Fite has also served on Georgia’s Judicial COVID-19 Task Force for the last year.
“Fite [has] worked with judges and fellow attorneys to help shepherd the state’s justice system through the public health crisis,” the press release read.
Per the press release, Fite said she hopes to add greater efficiency and value to Bar member services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia. Fite will preside over the organization which has some 52,000 members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.