Hendrix College celebrated the contributions of staff members at a year-end program last Friday in the Student Life and Technology Center, a news release issued by the private liberal arts college read. The event included staff awards, lunch, games and prizes.
The following awards were presented to Hendrix staff members:
‘Indi’ Award
Daryl Schaefers (Facilities Supervisor – Grounds)
Susan Ablondi (Administrative Assistant – Natural Sciences)
Schaefers and Ablondi received the “Indi” Award, presented to a staff member or staff members who, by their service, has proven to be an indispensable member of, and contributor to, the Hendrix community.
“Daryl simply makes our workplace more beautiful,” Schaefers’ nominator wrote, per the news release. “The trees, bushes and flowers across campus are a consistent and enduring reminder that no matter what temporary stress we are facing, plant life on campus goes on well-tended. I see Facilities’ handiwork every day, walking from my car to my building and outside my office window. I am grateful down to my toes for people like Daryl and his staff, who work hard every day to create the breathtaking landscape that is Hendrix College.”
Ablondi’s nominator wrote that “Susan goes way above and beyond her responsibilities to help support the faculty in her area with everything from building management to faculty and department budgeting.”
A.C. Millar Innovator Award
Jennifer Fulbright (Title IX Director, Title IX Coordinator and Education Coordinator)
Fulbright received the A. C. Millar Innovator Award, given to a staff member who champions new and innovative ideas to make Hendrix better. The award is named for Hendrix College President A. C. Millar, who was instrumental in moving the College from Altus to Conway in 1890.
“Jennifer has stepped into her position with enthusiasm and open arms,” her nominator wrote. “Every student has felt welcomed in her office, and she is constantly coming up with innovative ways to improve. Not only has she completely transformed and improved the Title IX structure at Hendrix this year, but she also has made it her mission to educate every student here on what exactly the processes are if you face harassment on campus.”
Helen S. Plotkin Team Excellence Award
The Residential Life Team (Greer Veon, Director of Residential Life; Max Parker, Danielle Smith, Alex Chandler, Area Coordinators)
The Residential Life Team received the Helen S. Plotkin Team Excellence Award, given to a staff office or a project team of staff members from multiple offices to recognize a successful project or accomplishment that contributes to the strategic goals of the College. The award is named for former Vice President of Marketing Communications Helen S. Plotkin, who retired in 2017 after more than two decades of service to Hendrix.
“The Residential Life staff significantly improved processes and efficiency in Housing, Resident Assistant recruitment, key organization and accountability,” the team’s nominator wrote. “The team worked tirelessly to accommodate students with their preferred housing choices, wait lists, off-campus housing appeals and late stay requests. Through innovative thought and work with the Business Office, they offered a few doubles as singles to meet students’ needs. They worked with Public Safety to inventory and organize residence hall keys. Through the team’s hard work and an active Resident Assistant recruitment campaign, all positions were filled.”
John Paulette Unsung Hero Award
Wayne Bootz (Cook III, Dining Services)
Wayne Bootz received the John Paulette Unsung Hero Award, given by the Hendrix Student Senate to a member of the Hendrix community recognized for quietly and consistently doing work that makes other people’s lives better and easier, who is generous of heart and has extended themselves beyond the normal call of duty and whose work has an impact on the lives of students. The award was established by Student Senate in memory of John Paulette, who worked as a public safety officer for the College from 2002 until his passing in 2012.
