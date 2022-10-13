Conway’s only private liberal arts college has seen gains in its enrollment for the third consecutive year.

Hendrix College announced last month that it welcomed 375 new students to its campus in August, a 13 percent increase over the 332 students who entered the school a year ago. Buoyed by over 2,800 enrollment applications, a record for Hendrix, total student enrollment at the college now sits at 1,144 students, up two percent from the 1,120 students on campus a year ago.

