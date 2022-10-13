Conway’s only private liberal arts college has seen gains in its enrollment for the third consecutive year.
Hendrix College announced last month that it welcomed 375 new students to its campus in August, a 13 percent increase over the 332 students who entered the school a year ago. Buoyed by over 2,800 enrollment applications, a record for Hendrix, total student enrollment at the college now sits at 1,144 students, up two percent from the 1,120 students on campus a year ago.
President Ellis Arnold said the increase in enrollment is in part thanks to the reputation the college has built for itself over the years.
“It is exciting to begin the fall semester with another great class of new students,” Arnold said. “These students are drawn to the academic quality and campus life experience at Hendrix. They understand that the opportunity to learn and grow in a community that is devoted to teaching and mentoring undergraduate students will prepare them for success after graduation.”
The trend Hendrix is seeing in its enrollment gains isn’t just due to the college’s reputation, however. In recent years, Hendrix has made an effort to increase recruitment in areas the college previously didn’t focus on, Hendrix College Vice President for Admission and Dean of Enrollment Ryan Cassell told the Log Cabin Democrat.
“As a nationally ranked liberal arts college, Hendrix has increased our efforts toward out-of-state recruitment,” Cassell said. “It’s important to note that this emphasis isn’t at the expense of Arkansas recruitment. We are not decreasing our in-state recruitment – we still want just as many (and more) Arkansans choosing Hendrix.”
As part of its enhanced recruitment efforts, Cassell said Hendrix has paid for underwriting spots at National Public Radio affiliates in Northwest Arkansas, Dallas and Memphis.
Just as important as recruiting, Cassell said Hendrix is taking steps to make its education more affordable, decreasing tuition costs by over 30 percent two years ago, as well as introducing the Tuition Advantage program, which ensures that selected applicants pay no more in tuition at Hendrix than they would at their “home state’s flagship university.”
As Arnold noted, however, reputation is still a key factor for students choosing to attend Hendrix. On Sept. 12, Hendrix announced that it had been included on U.S. News and World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges rankings in the “Best National Liberal Arts Colleges” category. In the same list, Hendrix ranked 23rd for innovation and 55th in undergraduate teaching.
“Not only is this recognition a testament to the overall quality and value of the academic program at Hendrix, but it also affirms the distinctiveness of our approach to engaged learning and how well Hendrix prepares students for successful careers and lives after they graduate,” Arnold said, per the news release.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
