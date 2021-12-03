The Hendrix College Model United Nations (UN) team won six awards at the American Model United Nations (AMUN) Conference in Chicago which was held on Nov. 20-23.
This year, the Hendrix team represented two different countries, Austria and Mongolia, during this year’s conference which is the first AMUN conference since the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down last year.
“We were very excited to return to an in-person conference,” Daniel Whelan, Professor of Politics at Hendrix who also has directed Model UN program at the University since 2008, said. “With the exception of our PR, Rachel Allen, none of our 26 students had ever attended a collegiate Model UN conference, but they were extremely well-prepared. They engaged the proceedings with the kind of depth and passion our Model UN program is known for.”
The Mongolia group was responsible for four of the six awards Hendrix won that weekend with Phillip Powell and Kolya Souvorin taking home the General Assembly First Committee award; Ilana Svartz taking home the General Assembly Third Committee award; Raven Johnson and Kerterra Starr taking home the Commission on the Status of Women award; and Maggie Kleck and Monica Martinez taking home the Economic and Social Commission for Asia & the Pacific award.
The Austria group won two awards that night including Maya Kreczmer and international exchange student Jenny Grötzer winning the Human Rights Council award and Thalia Fort and Chloe Griffith taking home the Historical Security Council for 1973 award.
Fort, Johnson, Kleck and Kreczmer also served as second-year AMUN mentors for those who were first-time participants.
“While our students were at times discouraged and frustrated, they nevertheless kept their eye on the ball and maintained their professionalism to the end,” Whelan said. “I am very proud of their hard work and dedication.”
Around 850 students from across the country attended the conference representing about 65 different UN Member States. The Hendrix team plans on returning next year by representing Guatemala and Norway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.