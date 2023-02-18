Hendrix College names Ellis Arnold president emeritus

W. Ellis Arnold III (left) receives a framed copy of the citation naming him president emeritus from Board of Trustees Chair Jo Ann Biggs.

 Submitted photo

Last week, the Hendrix College Board of Trustees honored current President W. Ellis Arnold III with the title of President Emeritus, effective upon his retirement in June.

Per a news release provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by the private liberal arts college, the honor was announced formally at the board’s meeting on Friday, Feb. 10, and Arnold was presented with a citation from the board expressing its appreciation for his service and numerous accomplishments.

