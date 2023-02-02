The Windgate Museum of Art at Hendrix College is getting set to open four exhibitions later this week, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release on Tuesday.
The exhibitions are “sustainABILITY,” two sculptures by Sayaka Ganz, “Art in a Time of War” and “Land as a Living Room,” the news release read. All the exhibitions will open at noon on Friday and remain on view through March 17, 2023. An artist talk to open “Land as a Living Room” will take place on Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. and an opening reception for all the exhibitions will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the museum.
“sustainABILITY” features 33 contemporary art quilts that explore solutions to improving sustainability.
“What does sustainability mean in this time of climate crisis?” exhibition juror Tali Weinberg said, per the news release. “What is to be sustained, and for whom? How might quilts guide an exploration of these questions?” These are the questions at the heart of ‘sustainABILITY.’”
Japanese sculptor Sayaka Ganz’s two sculptures, the bird “Storm” and the penguin “Dive” will also be on display at the museum. Hendrix College acquired other sculptures made by Ganz in 2014 that are now on display in in the Olin C. Bailey Library rotunda. “Storm” and “Dive” are made from reclaimed plastics with welded aluminum armatures.
“Art in a Time of War” is joined by “Dear Ukraine: A Global Community Poem.” The exhibition includes artwork by Ukrainian artist and teacher Olga Morozova and her students from across Ukraine. Based in Kyiv, Ukraine, Morozova’s artwork doesn’t address the country’s ongoing war with Russia, but touches on the humanitarian catastrophe the war has brought.
Additionally, the exhibition includes a display of Julia Kolchinsky Dasbach’s poem, “Dear Ukraine,” which includes a prompts for visitors to share their own voices. Dasbach, who was born in Ukraine, is an Assistant Professor and Murphy Fellow in English and Creative Writing at Hendrix College.
The last exhibition, “Land as a Living Room,” features 15 works of art by Annie Helmericks-Louder that are inspired by her relationship with the outdoors. Helmericks-Louder spent much of her childhood hiking and backpacking with very long stretches of time living, sleeping and playing completely outdoors.
The Windgate Museum of Art at Hendrix College’s galleries are open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and are free and open to all, the news release read.
