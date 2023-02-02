The Windgate Museum of Art at Hendrix College is getting set to open four exhibitions later this week, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release on Tuesday.

The exhibitions are “sustainABILITY,” two sculptures by Sayaka Ganz, “Art in a Time of War” and “Land as a Living Room,” the news release read. All the exhibitions will open at noon on Friday and remain on view through March 17, 2023. An artist talk to open “Land as a Living Room” will take place on Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. and an opening reception for all the exhibitions will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the museum.

