Hendrix College is once again listed among America’s Best Colleges for overall quality, value, and innovation. The College appears in multiple categories of the annual higher education rankings issued by U.S. News & World Report.
As in previous years’ U.S. News & World Report rankings, Hendrix remains the only top 100 nationally ranked liberal arts college in Arkansas.
On the 2021 Best Value Schools list among nationally ranked liberal arts colleges, Hendrix rose eight spots to claim the #32 ranking. Each year, the Best Value list considers the ratio of academic quality to price, the percentage of students receiving need-based financial aid (84 percent for Hendrix during 2019-2020), and the average institutional aid those students receive.
The College continues to appear on the Most Innovative Schools list, a result of nominations by presidents, provosts, and admissions deans of peer institutions in the Best National Liberal Arts Colleges category. This list recognizes schools for “making the most innovative improvements in terms of curriculum, faculty, students, campus life, technology or facilities.”
“We are excited to see Hendrix continue to be recognized among the country’s leading liberal arts colleges for quality, innovation, and value,” said Hendrix President Ellis Arnold. “This recognition affirms our commitment to educating the whole person and to offering students an extraordinary experience that has life-long value.”
Other recent accolades for Hendrix include taking the top spot in Arkansas on Niche’s 2021 Best Colleges list and StateUniversity.com; as well as appearances in Forbes Top Colleges list; Money’s Best Colleges in America list; The Princeton Review’s 2021 Best Colleges list; the Kiplinger’s Personal Finance 2019 Best College Values list; a profile in The Fiske Guide to Colleges; and a listing in The Wall Street Journal / Times Higher Education College Rankings 2020.
For prospective students and families interested in Hendrix, the College is currently offering in-person and virtual visit experiences. For more information, visit www.hendrix.edu/visit or contact Jenn McKenzie, Associate Director of Campus Visitation & Administrative Services, at mckenziej@hendrix.edu or 1-800-277-9017.
