Hendrix College announced that its total number of enrolled students, including the total number of new students, has increased for the second year in a row.
As of Census Day, Sept. 7, the university’s total number of students was 1,120 students, up by 44 compared to the 2020-2021 school year.
The new student enrollment is also the highest it’ve been in four years with a total of 332 new students enrolling this year, up by eight from the previous academic year when the university held classes remotely.
Hendrix also broke a record for the highest number of applicants to the university with 2,445 prospective students applying for the new school year.
“Students continue to be drawn to the academic quality and campus life experience at Hendrix, as well as the opportunity to work closely with faculty who are devoted to teaching and mentoring undergraduate students,” University President Ellis Arnold said.
The new class features students from 27 different states as well as six different countries including Mexico, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Spain and the UK.
The university’s fall 2021 semester has only been in session for almost a month, but they also are seeing a high vaccination rate among students with 96 percent of students on campus being fully vaccinated as of last week.
