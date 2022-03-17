Hendrix College will host a book sale at the Bailey Library from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 31 and April 1.
Many different types of books will be sold at the book sale with paperbacks being sold for $1 and hardback books being sold for $2.
The university will also be selling other items besides book, including $1 for DVDs, $3 for board games, $5 for education materials and more.
The book sale is cash only and all proceeds will go toward providing resources to enhance the student learning spaces on campus and to support new curricular needs for the university.
The Bailey Library is located on the college campus at the corner of Washington Avenue and Winfield Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.