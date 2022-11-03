Hendrix College to host author on Nov. 10

Hanif Abdurraqib will read his work at Hendrix College on Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in Reves Recital Hall. A native of Columbus, Ohio, Abdurraqib's work has been featured in the the FADER, Pitchfork, the New Yorker and the New York Times.

 Kate Sweeney / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

Poet, essayist and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib will read and discuss his work at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 in Reves Recital Hall on the Hendrix College campus, the school announced in a news release on Wednesday.

A reception and book signing in Trieschmann Gallery will follow the reading, and WordsWorth Books of Little Rock will sell select titles of his work. This event is free and open to the public, and no tickets or reservations are required.

