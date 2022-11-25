For nearly 60 years, the Hendrix College Choir’s Candlelight Carol Service has marked the start of the holiday season for many in Arkansas and the broader Hendrix community. The 2022 Candlelight Carol Services continue this beloved tradition while also introducing new music to those who attend, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release on Monday.

Services in Greene Chapel on the Hendrix College campus will take place Dec. 1-3 at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. While there is no admission charge, limited seating makes reservations required for the on-campus services; seats may be reserved online at www.hendrix.edu/candlelight.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.