Hendrix College to host ornithologist for book reading

Ornithologist, writer and avid outdoorsman J. Drew Lanham will read and discuss his work in an event at Reves Recital Hall on the Hendrix College campus on Oct. 26, per a news release provided to the Log Cabin by the college.
Per Hendrix College, Lanham’s work addresses the confluence of race, place and nature. His memoir, The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature, was the winner of the Southern Book Prize for Memoir, the Reed Environmental Writing Award and was recognized by Literary Hub as one of the Best Memoirs of the Decade. In addition to the memoir, Lanham is also the author of Sparrow Envy: Field Guide to Birds and Lesser Beasts.
Lanham’s creative work and opinion has appeared in Orion Magazine, Vanity Fair, Oxford American, Newsweek, Slate, NPR and The New York Times, per the news release. His work has also been included in several anthologies, and he has appeared on various podcasts including This is Love and On Being with Krista Tippett.
Known as a conservation and environmental advocate who has served on the national boards of multiple environmental organizations, Lanham is a professor at Clemson University, the school he earned his doctorate from in 1997.
He is a winner of the Dan W. Lufkin Conservation Award, the Rosa Parks and Grace Lee Boggs Outstanding Service Award and the E.O. Wilson Award for Outstanding Science in Biodiversity Conservation for his efforts as a conservationist.
Following the event, which starts at 7:30 p.m., a reception and book signing in Trieschmann Gallery will take place, and WordsWorth Books of Little Rock will sell select titles of his work. Per the news release, the event is free, open to the public and no tickets or reservations are required.
