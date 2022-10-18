Hendrix College to host ornithologist for book reading

Lanham’s memoir, The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature, won the Southern Book Prize for memoir and was recognized as one of the best memoirs of the decade by Literacy Hub.

 Submitted photo

Ornithologist, writer and avid outdoorsman J. Drew Lanham will read and discuss his work in an event at Reves Recital Hall on the Hendrix College campus on Oct. 26, per a news release provided to the Log Cabin by the college.

Per Hendrix College, Lanham’s work addresses the confluence of race, place and nature. His memoir, The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature, was the winner of the Southern Book Prize for Memoir, the Reed Environmental Writing Award and was recognized by Literary Hub as one of the Best Memoirs of the Decade. In addition to the memoir, Lanham is also the author of Sparrow Envy: Field Guide to Birds and Lesser Beasts.

