Hendrix College announced Friday that it will reduce tuition by 32 percent.
“Hendrix has one of the most generous financial aid programs in the country,” Hendrix President Ellis Arnold said. “Nevertheless, we know that there are students who would thrive at Hendrix but don’t apply because they’re concerned about the published price.”
In recent years, costs have risen dramatically at institutions across the country, including Hendrix. While rising costs are concerning, families rarely pay the full published cost of tuition after financial aid and scholarships are awarded, making the actual cost of attending college difficult to discern.
“By lowering our tuition, we want to let those students and families know that we hear their concerns and, most importantly, they can come to Hendrix,” Arnold said, adding that the College is able to offer generous need- and merit-based financial assistance thanks to philanthropic support from alumni and friends.
Hendrix will continue to offer competitive academic- and need-based scholarships and financial aid to students who apply and are accepted.
“We recognize that Hendrix is still a significant investment,” Ryan Cassell, vice president for enrollment, said. “Reducing tuition is part of a comprehensive commitment to keeping Hendrix within reach for students and families.”
Among the available financial aid and scholarship opportunities is the Hendrix Tuition Advantage program, which matches the published in-state tuition and fees at the flagship university in a student’s home state, Cassell said.
State and federal grants, as well as outside scholarships, may further reduce tuition at Hendrix. In addition, Hendrix offers a variety of ways to assist families in paying for education, including installment plans and access to loans.
With COVID-19 causing increased financial uncertainty for many households, it is a perfect time for Hendrix to be responsive to families’ cost concerns, Cassell said.
“For students who seek a high quality residential liberal arts experience, now is the time for us to assure families that Hendrix is within reach,” he said, adding that lowering tuition does not mean lowering quality.
Not only is Hendrix among the U.S. News & World Report Best Value Schools, the College is the publication’s only top 100 nationally ranked liberal arts college in Arkansas and continues to appear on the Most Innovative Schools list among national liberal arts colleges “making the most innovative improvements in terms of curriculum, faculty, students, campus life, technology or facilities.”
“The Hendrix Odyssey Program is a nationally recognized model for engaged learning, and the College continues to develop new curricular initiatives and other experiences that enhance the educational outcomes of Hendrix graduates,” Cassell said. “These opportunities increase the value of a Hendrix education, even as we lower tuition.”
To be considered for academic-based scholarships, students simply need to apply for admission, preferably by the Nov. 15 non-binding Early Action I deadline. Families wishing to be considered for need-based aid should complete the 2021-2022 FAFSA by the selected admission application deadline. Families can begin submitting the 2021-2022 FAFSA in early October 2020.
Hendrix will also reduce tuition for its M.A. in accounting program for students who enter in fall 2021.
Current students enrolled at Hendrix will continue under their current financial aid, scholarships and tuition. Hendrix will further offer current students the option of a tuition-free fifth year (ninth and 10th semester). The College will provide returning students more information on this option in mid-October.
“We understand that it has been a challenging year,” Arnold said. “While we cannot undo the disruption created by COVID-19 for our current students this year, we hope that a tuition-free fifth year will allow them the opportunity to have a richer residential and learning experience at Hendrix.”
For more information, visit www.hendrix.edu/tuition reset.
For prospective students and families interested in Hendrix, the College is currently offering in-person and virtual visit experiences. To learn more, see www. hendrix.edu/visit or contact Associate Director of Campus Visitation and Administrative Services Jenn McKenzie at mckenziej@hendrix.edu or 501-450-1362.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.