A lunch inspired by the popular streaming video series “Stranger Things” has led to national recognition for Hendrix College Dining Services.
The National Association of College and University Food Services (NACUFS) has awarded Hendrix College with its Loyal E. Horton Grand Prize for Special Event Dining, a news release issued by the food service institution on Monday read.
In a statement provided to the Log Cabin Democrat earlier this week, Hendrix Director of Dining Services Dawn Hearne said the lunch proved a “campus favorite and so much fun.”
“I am thrilled that the hard work, creativity and dedication of our staff is being recognized and awarded with a Loyal E. Horton Award,” Hearne said.
Hendrix Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President for Finance Tom Siebenmorgen also spoke on the creativity of the dining services team.
“They are a creative and energetic group that works together like a family to provide a great dining experience with wonderful food every day,” Siebenmorgen said. “When they do something special for our diners, it is exciting to be a part of it.”
The NACUFS awarded honors to five additional schools, including Tufts University, Cornell University, the State University of New York at Buffalo and the University of North Texas. The University of Michigan received the grand prize for the NACUFS 2023 Sustainability Award.
“Named after a NACUFS founder, past president and highly regarded innovator, the Loyal E. Horton Dining Awards celebrate members’ innovative ideas and program implementation,” the NACUFS news release read.
This isn’t the first time Hendrix College has earned a prize for its dining services from the NACUFS. As previously reported in the Log Cabin, the college earned awards in 2013 and 2011.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
