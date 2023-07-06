Hendrix College has announced Department of History faculty member Allison K. Shutt as the new Elbert L. Fausett Distinguished Professor of History. Shutt, an employee of the private liberal arts college since 1997, is the sixth Hendrix faculty member to hold the position and will be formally installed at a convocation set for Aug. 24 at 11:10 a.m.
Established in 1980, the professorship honors Elbert L. Fausett, a leading Arkansas business executive, realtor and long-time friend of the College, a news release issued by the private liberal arts college on Thursday read. Previous recipients include George H. Thompson (history, 1980-1991), Robert C. Eslinger (mathematics, 1997-2004), Thomas E. Goodwin (chemistry, 2004-2016), Stella M. Čapek (sociology, 2017-2019) and Matthew D. Moran (biology, 2019-2022).
Shutt holds masters and doctorate degrees from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a bachelor’s degree from William Smith College. Throughout her time at Hendrix, she has received numerous commendations for her work, including an Exemplary Teaching Award from the United Methodist Church’s General Board of Higher Education and Ministry, and several grants for research, including a Hendrix Odyssey Professorship.
In 2015, Shutt’s first book, Manners Make a Nation: Racial Etiquette in Southern Rhodesia, was shortlisted for the British African Studies Association’s Fage-Oliver Book Prize, which is “awarded biennially to the author of an outstanding original scholarly work published on Africa during the preceding two years,” the news release read.
“The prize committee called the book ‘rare and innovative’ [and] ‘original and engaging.’ For me, those four words constitute the highest praise a work of scholarship can receive,” wrote one nominator, per the news release. “It’s also significant that she has not let up. She’s a senior faculty member who continues to improve her teaching, make her leadership felt in the community, and forge ahead with her scholarly life. It can’t be easy to stay as productive as she is when her subject’s primary materials are literally an ocean away.”
She is currently working on another book, Jasper Savanhu: History and Historiography.
Shutt’s “Doing History” course, which features Reacting to the Past role-playing games, is popular with students and well known among her colleagues.
“Everyone in Mills [Center for Social Sciences] can attest to the success of those classes, as we hear debates bursting loudly from her classroom,” a group of colleagues wrote in nominating her for the Exemplary Teaching Award. “Allison shows all her students that history can be alive and relevant.”
Shutt joins five other faculty members who hold distinguished professorships:
Carol West, the Harold and Lucy Cabe Distinguished Professor of English.
Jennifer Peszka, the Virginia A. McCormick Pittman Distinguished Professor of Psychology.
Alex Vernon, the M.E. and Ima Graves Peace Distinguished Professor of English.
John Krebs, the Willis H. Holmes Distinguished Professor of Music.
Lyle Rupert, the C. Louis and Charlotte Cabe Distinguished Professor of Economics and Business.
