Hendrix College has announced Department of History faculty member Allison K. Shutt as the new Elbert L. Fausett Distinguished Professor of History. Shutt, an employee of the private liberal arts college since 1997, is the sixth Hendrix faculty member to hold the position and will be formally installed at a convocation set for Aug. 24 at 11:10 a.m.

Established in 1980, the professorship honors Elbert L. Fausett, a leading Arkansas business executive, realtor and long-time friend of the College, a news release issued by the private liberal arts college on Thursday read. Previous recipients include George H. Thompson (history, 1980-1991), Robert C. Eslinger (mathematics, 1997-2004), Thomas E. Goodwin (chemistry, 2004-2016), Stella M. Čapek (sociology, 2017-2019) and Matthew D. Moran (biology, 2019-2022).

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.