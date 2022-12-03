Hendrix College’s Committee on Engaged Learning announced nearly $54,000 in Odyssey funding on Dec. 1. Part of an annual grant funding initiative that’s given nearly $5 million for almost 1,500 student projects since the Odyssey Program started in 2005, eight students and faculty received funding for the October 2022 funding cycle.

In the Global Awareness categories, student Ria Joshi received funding to travel to Rajasthan, India, to research the “impact of an array of traditions curated by Rao Bikaji, a younger scion of the Jodhpur royal family in the 1400s who transformed the area from one of ruins to one of riches,” per a news release issued by Hendrix.

