Hendrix College’s Committee on Engaged Learning announced nearly $54,000 in Odyssey funding on Dec. 1. Part of an annual grant funding initiative that’s given nearly $5 million for almost 1,500 student projects since the Odyssey Program started in 2005, eight students and faculty received funding for the October 2022 funding cycle.
In the Global Awareness categories, student Ria Joshi received funding to travel to Rajasthan, India, to research the “impact of an array of traditions curated by Rao Bikaji, a younger scion of the Jodhpur royal family in the 1400s who transformed the area from one of ruins to one of riches,” per a news release issued by Hendrix.
Maya Kreczmer and Avery Olmstead received funding to travel to Stockholm, Sweden, to research connections between healthcare and women’s representation, while Savanna Watts received funding to travel to Costa Rica to work on a marine biology translation project. Faculty member Jennifer Penner received funding to also take students to Costa Rica to explore different ecosystems.
In the Service to the World category, students Gaelle Agahozo and Swalat Jamirah Issa received a grant award to work with a Rwandan nonprofit to organize and run a weeklong boot camp to help students there finish high school.
Finally, in the Special Projects category, three students and one faculty member received grants. Students Jaclyn Reifeiss and Maggie Ryan received funding to travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland to research the impact of living inside “national parks and federally protected land.” Diogo Costa Sa received an award to spend three weeks in Lisbon, Portugal, to shadow doctors at three different hospitals, while faculty member Maxine Payne received funding to take students to the Society for Photographic Education Annual Conference next March.
