Alaina Lee, who graduated from Hendrix College in 1997, competed in the National Miss Continental Pageant on Monday evening where she placed in the top five of all the drag performers in the competition.
Lee, whose stage name is Fonda LaFemme, competed against 24 other drag queens from all over the world for the title of Miss Continental, one of the most prestigious titles in the drag pageant scene.
Lee was the first ever official representative from Arkansas to compete in the Miss Continental pageant and was the only queen in the top five that was competing in the pageant for the very first time.
“Everyone else had competed before,” Lee said. “I was up there with he best of the best, that’s for sure.”
Of the top five contestants, Lee’s name was the last one to be called which had her on the edge of her seat hoping to be among the top five drag queens in the pageant.
“There was a lot of suspense,” she said. “There was that one spot left for top five and I was just hoping he’d call ‘Contestant number 13 Fonda LaFemme’ and he did. I was just so relieved, so elated. I mean, I was just on cloud 9.”
In order to place in the top five, all 24 drag queens in the competition had to compete in an interview, swimsuit, talent and evening gown categories and Lee says her jazz-cabaret melody talent was one of her highlights.
“I had six backup dancers and I sang live starting out laying on top of a baby grand piano singing ‘Big Bad Handsome Man,’” she said. “There was a gentleman playing the piano and then I take over and say ‘now let me tickle these ivories’ and I play ‘Great Balls of Fire’ and sing that. When that’s done I say ‘oh we’re not done good lookin’, mama’s got a lot more cookin’’ and I sing the last part of ‘All That Jazz.’”
Tragedy nearly struck Lee, however, as she almost lost her voice before the pageant began.
“I almost lost my singing voice just from vocal fatigue from having to work all weekend and having had a sinus infection,” she said. “I was just extremely proud that all the hot tea and honey and vocal warm ups helped.”
The remedies worked and Lee was able to put on a show for all in attendance in Chicago that night that helped her enter the top five at her first ever Miss Continental Pageant.
“It just felt exhilarating to be able to showcase my talent and everything that I’ve put together with my entire competition package,” she said. “I felt very satisfied because I gave it 100 percent my best and was able to execute it.”
Once the top five was announced, the five queens were then brought into a sound proof area for the question and answer portion of the pageant where Lee was asked the question of what her favorite word is and why.
“I said my favorite word is ‘love’ because I live my life with a heart of love and joy,” she said. “I love to bring out the love in others and inspire them and help them shine that light of love. I feel like we shine that light of love brightest when we all love and shine together.”
Although she didn’t end up winning the title this year, Lee said that the support she has received from competing in the pageant was extraordinary.
“My Instagram and Facebook are just flooded with congratulations and people saying ‘you will be Continental,” she said. “It’s just been an outpouring of love.”
Lee’s drag name “Fonda LaFemme” even trended the night of the pageant from new fans looking up her name online.
“I already had the support of the people that knew me and I feel like I’ve won the hearts of the crowd that did not know me that now know me,” she said.
Lee says that she does plan on competing in the Miss Continental pageant next year and continuing promoting herself and her career moving forward. She even plans on auditioning for the multi-Emmy award winning reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in the hopes of becoming the second ever winner from Arkansas after Conway-born drag queen Symone won season 13 back in 2021.
“I want to show people that we have a lot of talent in Arkansas as well,” Lee said. “Arkansas gets underestimated a lot and I want to change that.”
