Hendrix College graduate and actress Ashlie Atkinson is set to attend a screening of a film she starred in, “BlacKkKlansman,” hosted by the Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS) and the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts (AMFA) in Little Rock on June 24 in the Performing Arts Theater at the AMFA.

BlacKkKlansman is directed by Academy Award winner Spike Lee and tells the true story of how the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department infiltrated and exposed the Ku Klux Klan. The film was nominated for Best Picture at the 2019 Academy Awards and won Best Adapted Screenplay.

