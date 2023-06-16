Hendrix College graduate and actress Ashlie Atkinson is set to attend a screening of a film she starred in, “BlacKkKlansman,” hosted by the Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS) and the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts (AMFA) in Little Rock on June 24 in the Performing Arts Theater at the AMFA.
BlacKkKlansman is directed by Academy Award winner Spike Lee and tells the true story of how the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department infiltrated and exposed the Ku Klux Klan. The film was nominated for Best Picture at the 2019 Academy Awards and won Best Adapted Screenplay.
Atkinson plays Connie Kendrickson, the wife of a violent white supremacist who hides her own hate behind a smile. Atkinson says the character was a challenge to portray, but one that came to life under Lee’s vision as the director.
“BlacKkKlansman is a challenging, beautiful and sobering look at America’s past and it’s present, but it also has Spike Lee’s irrepressible humor and some moments of transcendent joy,” Atkinson said.
Atkinson was born and raised in Little Rock and later graduated from Hendrix College in 2001 with a degree in theater arts. During her time at Hendrix, she played the lead role in Hendrix’s 1999 production of Pride’s Crossing.
In 2014, Hendrix awarded Atkinson with the Outstanding Young Alumnus Award.
“I am honored to screen BlacKkKlansman in my hometown at the brand new, world-class AMFA,” she said. “I’m grateful to ACS for the opportunity to share a film of which I am deeply proud. The stage at AMFA (when it was the Arkansas Arts Center) was the first professional stage I ever performed on, and to come back to it makes me feel like I’m coming home.”
ACS Executive Director Kathryn Tucker is looking forward to hosting the successful and prolific character actor.
“ACS is very excited to welcome the talented and accomplished Ashlie Atkinson for a special screening of the impactful film BlacKkKlansman,” she said. “In these tumultuous times, the film’s significance cannot be overstated. It sheds light on the unsettling reality that hate can often disguise itself behind a disarming smile, a lesson that Ashlie’s outstanding, villainous performance brings into focus.”
Since graduating from Hendrix, Atkinson has appeared in numerous films including “Eat Pray Love” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” as well as in multiple episodes of Law & Order, 30 Rock and Marvel’s Jessica Jones.
“Having the opportunity to see and hear from successful Arkansas filmmakers like Ashlie and shining a light on their incredible talents is at the heart of the ACS mission and we are so grateful to have her,” Tucker said.
Doors open for the event beginning at 6 p.m. and the screening will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by a question and answer session with Atkinson. Tickets are $15 and can either be purchased at the door or online at https://www.arkansas cinemasociety.org/watch.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
