Hendrix College junior Keeley Ausburn has been named one of nearly 200 nationwide finalists for the 2023 Truman Scholarship, a competitive academic award offered by the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation.
Ausburn grew up in nearby Maumelle and per a news release issued by the private liberal arts college in 2021, is a part of Hendrix’s Murphy Scholars Program. Per a news release issued by Hendrix on Tuesday, the scholarship foundation named Ausburn a Truman Scholarship finalist based on her “records of leadership, public service and academic achievement.”
