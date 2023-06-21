The Hendrix College Office of Religious Life has announced Marleigh Hayes as the recipient of the $2,600 Elizabeth T. and John S. Workman Summer Project Grant, a news release issued by the private liberal arts college read.
Hayes, a Fayetteville native, will focus on incarceration within her home of Washington County, with an emphasis on the demographics of prisoners, substance abuse, mental health and other information surrounding arrests. This information and analysis will be used by detention officials and nonprofits to gain a better understanding of their inmate populations, in the context of informing new positions that deal with prisoner recidivism. Hayes’ work will be guided by Delphia Shanks, an assistant professor of politics at Hendrix, and carried out in conjunction with the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition.
“The United Methodist Church calls for restorative justice,” Hayes, who is a United Methodist Youth Fellowship Scholar at Hendrix, said, per the news release. “So, I am particularly interested in also investigating how the church is a proponent of social change concerning incarceration in the secular world.”
“Ms. Hayes’ project – with Dr. Shanks and the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition – is just the sort of thing our family was hoping to promote when we established the Grant,” John Workman Jr., for whose parents the Workman Grant is named, said. “The project also reflects the same spirit my mother showed beginning back in the 1960s in her work in the Civil Rights Movement, the fight for equal rights for women and in helping feed those who were down on their luck.”
The grant honors the late John S. Workman, who died in 2014. As a Hendrix student, Workman founded Campus Kitty, the student philanthropic organization that still exists today, and was student body president. A United Methodist minister and journalist, he was the fifth in a line of Methodist ministers in the Workman family stretching back to the earliest days of Methodism in America.
Workman served in the U.S. Army in the Pacific, Japan and Korea. He earned degrees from Hendrix and Southern Methodist University and received honorary doctorate degrees from Hendrix and Philander Smith College. He served on the Hendrix Board of Trustees from 1987-1993. In 1992, he received Hendrix’s Ethel K. Millar Award for Religion and Social Awareness. He served as religion editor for the Arkansas Gazette and was one of Arkansas’ most respected and influential voices on religion and its importance in American life.
The grant is made possible by a gift from Workman’s wife, the late Elizabeth T. Workman and her family.
