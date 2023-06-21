The Hendrix College Office of Religious Life has announced Marleigh Hayes as the recipient of the $2,600 Elizabeth T. and John S. Workman Summer Project Grant, a news release issued by the private liberal arts college read.

Hayes, a Fayetteville native, will focus on incarceration within her home of Washington County, with an emphasis on the demographics of prisoners, substance abuse, mental health and other information surrounding arrests. This information and analysis will be used by detention officials and nonprofits to gain a better understanding of their inmate populations, in the context of informing new positions that deal with prisoner recidivism. Hayes’ work will be guided by Delphia Shanks, an assistant professor of politics at Hendrix, and carried out in conjunction with the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition.

