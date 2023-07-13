The Hendrix Murphy Foundation has announced its 2023-2024 public events schedule, a news release issued by the private liberal arts college on Tuesday read. All the foundation’s events are free and open to the public and don’t require tickets or reservations. Unless otherwise noted, all events are set to take place in the Reves Recital Hall.

The event schedule begins with a lecture at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 by Murphy Visiting Poet Garrett Hongo. Born in Hawaii, Hongo grew up there and in Los Angeles. His poetry collections include “Yellow Light; The River of Heaven,” which received the Lamont Poetry Prize and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize; and “Coral Road.” His most recent publication is “The Perfect Sound: A Memoir in Stereo.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.