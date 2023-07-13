The Hendrix Murphy Foundation has announced its 2023-2024 public events schedule, a news release issued by the private liberal arts college on Tuesday read. All the foundation’s events are free and open to the public and don’t require tickets or reservations. Unless otherwise noted, all events are set to take place in the Reves Recital Hall.
The event schedule begins with a lecture at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 by Murphy Visiting Poet Garrett Hongo. Born in Hawaii, Hongo grew up there and in Los Angeles. His poetry collections include “Yellow Light; The River of Heaven,” which received the Lamont Poetry Prize and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize; and “Coral Road.” His most recent publication is “The Perfect Sound: A Memoir in Stereo.”
At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Murphy Visiting Writer K-Ming Chang will speak. A Kundiman Fellow, a Lambda Literary Award finalist, a National Book Foundation 5 Under 35 Honoree and an O. Henry Prize Winner, Chang is the author of the New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice novel “Bestiary,” which was longlisted for the Center for Fiction 2020 First Novel Prize and the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction.
The hall will host Murphy Visiting Poet Kyle “Guante” Tran Myhre at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9. A poet, educator and activist based in Minneapolis, Myhre’s work involves using spoken word and storytelling as doorways into critical dialogue, and he’s performed everywhere from the United Nations, to two National Poetry Slam championship stages, to countless colleges, universities and conferences.
At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Murphy Visiting Playwright Theresa Rebeck will give a talk. Some of Rebeck’s recent works include the upcoming play “I Need That,” premiering fall 2023 on Broadway and her latest play, “Mad House,” on London’s West End. Her play “Omnium Gatherum” was a finalist for the 2004 Pulitzer Prime in Drama.
Murphy Visiting Director Daryl Phillipy will give a discussion at 11:10 a.m. Feb. 29 in the Murphy House Seminar Room. A professional actor, director, educator and playwright with more than 25 years of professional theatre experience, Phillipy is a theater professor at Murray State University in Murray, Ky., a position which he has held for the past 13 years.
Finally, the foundation’s events season will close at 7:30 p.m. March 13 with Murphy Visiting Writer Mark Vanhoenacker. A commercial airline pilot for British Airways and the author of the international bestseller “Skyfaring: A Journey with a Pilot and How to Land a Plane,” Vanhoenacker writes for The Financial Times and contributes to The New York Times. Hope Coulter, the Murphy Foundation’s director, will lead the discussion.
