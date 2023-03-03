Hendrix College physics professor Todd Tinsley has been named Associate Provost for Academic Affairs, beginning in July, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release.
Tinsley follows David Sutherland, who will serve as Interim Provost following the retirement of Hendrix Provost Terri Bonebright at the end of the academic year.
“Todd’s extensive service to the College, including his leadership on the Council on Academic Policy and The Engaged Citizen working group, as well as his work as Physics Department chair and as the Faculty Representative to the Board of Trustees, provides him with excellent experience for his new role,” Bonebright, who will return to classroom teaching in the Department of Psychology after a sabbatical, said, per the news release.
Tinsley graduated from Hendrix in 1998 and received his Ph.D. in 2005 from the University of Texas at Austin. Before joining the Hendrix faculty in 2007 as an Assistant Professor of Physics, he was the Wiess Instructor of Physics at Rice University in Houston, a teaching post-doctoral fellowship he held for two years. Tinsley was one of eight scholars selected to attend the Kavli Institute of Theoretical Physics at the University of California at Santa Barbara from 2011-2013.
“I am thrilled and humbled by this opportunity,” Tinsley said. “President Arnold, Provost Bonebright and Associate Provost Sutherland have taken great care to provide continuity during this time of transition for the College, and I am honored to be a part of that by serving in this new role.”
He and his wife, Blake Armstrong Tinsley, a 1998 Hendrix alumna, live in Conway with their three children.
