The Hendrix College Board of Trustees has named Karen K. Petersen the college’s 13th president, Hendrix spokesman Amy Forbus told the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday. Petersen will begin in her position after current President W. Ellis Arnold retires in June.
Trustees chose Petersen after a nationwide search that involved the board, alumni, faculty, staff and students. Petersen is a native of northwest Arkansas and currently works as a Professor of Political Science and Dean of the Henry Kendall College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Karen Petersen join our community and lead Hendrix into a new era of planning and progress,” Chair of the Hendrix College Board of Trustees and Chair of the Presidential Search Committee Jo Ann Biggs said, per a news release from the college.
In her current role, Petersen oversees 120 employees in 13 different departments and has presided over a 47 percent increase in unrestricted giving in her college at Tulsa.
“Not only does she bring successful experience in leading diverse, complex academic units, growing enrollment, improving student success and securing support through fundraising and external partnerships, her passion for the transformative role of liberal arts education and her advocacy for the residential undergraduate liberal arts experience is inspiring,” Biggs said. “She finds immense joy in engaging with undergraduate students and connecting the work of the campus with the broader community, and she cares deeply about diversity, effective teaching and shared governance. I am confident that she will be a tremendous ambassador and leader for the Hendrix community.”
In addition to her time in Tulsa, Petersen also worked nearly 16 years at her Alma Mater, Middle Tennessee State, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She served in multiple roles there, finishing her tenure as Dean of the College of Liberal Arts.
“I am honored and humbled to be selected as president of Hendrix College and look forward to serving alongside the caring and talented faculty, staff and board members as we continue Hendrix’s commitment to the life-changing power of a liberal arts education,” Petersen said. “We are privileged to educate the young people upon whose shoulders the responsibility for our future rests, and I am dedicated to strengthening and preserving the residential liberal arts experience because it is the best preparation for life in a free society.”
Trustees selected Arnold as president in late 2019. A graduate of Hendrix in 1979, Arnold served in multiple roles at Hendrix multiple times in his career, including two stints as acting president.
In a news release issued after he announced his intention to retire in May 2022, Arnold said he was honored to serve his alma mater.
“As someone whose life and career has been shaped by the values of Hendrix, I am honored for the opportunity to have played a role in advancing the college as a national leader in engaged learning and the liberal arts,” Arnold said. “It has been a privilege to work alongside our dedicated faculty and staff and talented students. Together, we capitalized on opportunities and confronted challenges with confidence and determination, emerging stronger and strategically positioned for the next decade.”
