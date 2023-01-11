The Hendrix College Board of Trustees has named Karen K. Petersen the college’s 13th president, Hendrix spokesman Amy Forbus told the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday. Petersen will begin in her position after current President W. Ellis Arnold retires in June.

Trustees chose Petersen after a nationwide search that involved the board, alumni, faculty, staff and students. Petersen is a native of northwest Arkansas and currently works as a Professor of Political Science and Dean of the Henry Kendall College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.