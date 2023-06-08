Hendrix College alumna Teresa Clogston Osam has been named to the private liberal arts college’s Board of Trustees, a news release issued by Hendrix on Wednesday read.

Osam graduated from Hendrix in 1972 and served 22 years within the college’s Office of Advancement before retiring 2018. A trustee for one of the five seats reserved for United Methodist laity or clergy on the 34-member board, Osam will begin her term on the board in October.

