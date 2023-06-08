Hendrix College alumna Teresa Clogston Osam has been named to the private liberal arts college’s Board of Trustees, a news release issued by Hendrix on Wednesday read.
Osam graduated from Hendrix in 1972 and served 22 years within the college’s Office of Advancement before retiring 2018. A trustee for one of the five seats reserved for United Methodist laity or clergy on the 34-member board, Osam will begin her term on the board in October.
“We are looking forward to having Teresa begin her service on the Board,” Hendrix College President Karen K. Petersen said, per the news release. “I am grateful that she will bring her love of the college as an alumna and her expertise as a retired staff member of Advancement to serve Hendrix in another meaningful way.”
During her time working with the Hendrix Office of Advancement, Osam helped solicit donations for the Donald W. Reynolds Center for Life Sciences, the Charles W. Morgan Center and the renovation of John H. Reynolds Hall.
In her personal time, Osam has served on a number of boards, including the Little Rock Rotary Club 99, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, the founding board of Centers for Youth and Families, Junior League of Little Rock as Riverfest Chair and the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild President and Designer House Chair.
