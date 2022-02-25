Hendrix College has opened submissions for the 2022-2023 Hendrix-Murphy Foundation Student and Alumni Playwriting Contests.
The Hendrix Playwriting Contests, which is sponsored by the Hendrix-Murphy Foundation and the Hendrix Department of Theatre Arts and Dance, consists of two separate contests, one for current Hendrix students and one for alumni.
The winner of each contest will receive $300 while the second-place finisher will win $100 and will be judged by a professional playwright.
The winner’s work will have the opportunity to be produced in Hendrix’s annual Playwright’s Theater in the fall which will feature a cast of interested students and alumni.
Each contest is limited to one submission per playwright and submissions must be original and unpublished. Plays must not be longer than 75 minutes, but there are no restrictions as to subject or style matter of the script.
Electronic manuscripts should be submitted to Julia Lee McGill by email before March 4.
For questions or more information, contact McGill at McGill@Hendrix.edu.
