The Hendrix Players and the Hendrix College Department of Theatre Arts and Dance will hold the opening night performance of Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are In A Play!” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cabe Theatre on the Hendrix College campus, the school announced in a news release.
Three additional performances will follow at 6:30 p.m. and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free, but reservations are required and can be made through Eventbrite, Hendrix’s news release read.
