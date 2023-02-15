Hendrix Players present new play

Pictured in a recent rehearsal of The Hope Hypothesis. From left: Liam Puls as FBI agent one, William Ragsdale, director, Lain Shoals as Amena Qamar and John Straessle as FBI agent two.

 Kendra Baldwin / Hendrix Office of Communications

The Hendrix Players and the Hendrix College Department of Theatre Arts and Dance will soon present four performances of Cat Miller’s dark comedy The Hope Hypothesis in Cabe Theatre on the Hendrix College campus at 1600 Washington Avenue in Conway, a news release provided by the private liberal arts college on Tuesday read.

Performance times are 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Feb. 22-24, and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Admission is free, but reservations are required and may be made through Eventbrite.

