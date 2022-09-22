The Hendrix Players will present the production of the play, “This Property is Condemned” in three performances for members of the Conway community on Friday and Saturday, Hendrix College announced in a news release.

The play, about two young people who cross paths at a railroad crossing, will have its opening night at Hendrix’s Cabe Theatre on Friday night at 6 p.m. Two more performances will follow on Saturday at 2 and 6 p.m., respectively.

