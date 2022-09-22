The Hendrix Players will present the production of the play, “This Property is Condemned” in three performances for members of the Conway community on Friday and Saturday, Hendrix College announced in a news release.
The play, about two young people who cross paths at a railroad crossing, will have its opening night at Hendrix’s Cabe Theatre on Friday night at 6 p.m. Two more performances will follow on Saturday at 2 and 6 p.m., respectively.
The Hendrix Dance Ensemble will complement the short play production. Hendrix Dance Professor Brigitte Rogers directs the production and spoke on the questions the play brings up for viewers.
“We fall in love with material items like baby dolls and kites to displace or ignore the true feelings that can be confusing or alarming with no one to guide us or with no one to trust,” Rogers said, per the news release. “When the opportunity arises to honestly connect with another living human being who listens to what you have to say, all kinds of truths and stories can be revealed. Do we always know how long to stay and when to go? Where is this train going to take us?”
All three performances are free and open to the public. No reservations are required to attend any of the performances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.