Hendrix College presented seven staff members with awards at a year-end awards bash on May 28, per a press release issued by the private liberal arts college on Wednesday. The awards bash, the first since 2019 as last year’s program was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, also honored several university departments.
Three staff members, Administrative Assistant of Student Affairs De Ann Huett, Assistant Controller Christina Norman and COVID-19 Testing and Tracing Coordinator Tim Purkiss were awarded the college’s Indi Award. The Indi Award is presented to staff members who prove indispensable to the Hendrix community, per the press release.
Hendrix also awarded three staff members the A.C. Millar Innovator Award, named for former college President A.C. Millar who was involved in Hendrix’s move to Conway in 1890. Associate Vice President of Technology Services Jay Burling, Director of Media Services Bobby Engeler-Young and Laboratory Technician and Chemical Hygiene Officer Shelly Bradley were all presented with the innovator award.
In a final individual award, Hendrix presented Nick Horn, a staff member in Facilities and Housekeeping, with the John Paulette Unsung Hero Award. The college awarded Horn the honor for “consistently doing work that makes other people’s lives better and easier,” per the press release.
Seven additional university departments were recognized with team excellence awards and meritorious service honors. At the May 28 event, Hendrix President Ellis Arnold spoke on the Facilities, Technology Services, Contact Tracing, Testing, Quarantine and Isolation Team and the COVID-19 Steering Committee who were recognized with special Meritorious Service Awards.
“These groups were critical during our response to the pandemic,” Arnold said, per the press release. “They made sure that we stayed safe and continued to deliver an experience that is worthy of the Hendrix name.”
As part of the year-end awards bash, Hendrix staff also played games and won prizes. For more on the May 28 event and award winners, visit www. hendrix.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.