Poets Roundtable of Arkansas (PRA) announced that prize-winning author and professor Tyrone Jaeger of Hendrix College will be the featured speaker at PRA’s annual Poetry Day Conference on Oct. 15 in Benton.
Jaeger is the author of Radio Eldorado (Braddock Avenue Books, 2020), the story collection So Many True Believers and the cross-genre novella The Runaway Note. His writing has appeared in journals such as the Oxford American, Southern Humanities Review, High Desert Journal and The Literary Review. He received the distinguished Porter Fund Literary Prize, an Arkansas Arts Council Individual Artist Grant in Novel Writing, the Theodore Christian Hoephner Award and the Frank O’Connor Award for Short Fiction.
