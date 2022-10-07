Hendrix College English-Creative Writing professor and prize-winning author Dr. Tyrone Jaeger will be the featured speaker at the Poets Roundtable of Arkansas (PRA) annual Poetry Day Conference on Saturday, Oct. 15, in Benton, Hendrix announced in a news release on Wednesday.
Jaeger is the author of Radio Eldorado, published by Braddock Avenue Books in 2020, the story collection So Many True Believers and the cross-genre novella The Runaway Note. His writing has appeared in journals such as the Oxford American, Southern Humanities Review, High Desert Journal and The Literary Review. He received the distinguished Porter Fund Literary Prize, an Arkansas Arts Council Individual Artist Grant in Novel Writing, the Theodore Christian Hoepner Award and the Frank O’Connor Award for Short Fiction.
