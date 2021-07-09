Friends and former students of Hendrix College politics professor emeritus Jay Barth have established an endowment in his honor, per a statement the university issued on Wednesday.
The Dr. Jay Barth Odyssey Endowment will support student engaged learning experiences that highlight the values of public service and community and help students live those values, the press release read.
“Beyond his reputation for excellence in the classroom and his passion for teaching, Jay is synonymous with engaged citizenship and engaged learning at Hendrix,” Hendrix College President Ellis Arnold said. “I am excited that there will be a lasting tribute to his legacy, and we are grateful to the donors who made this possible.”
Barth, who joined the Department of Politics at Hendrix in 1994 after completing his doctorate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, retired in 2020 as the M.E. and Ima Graves Peace Professor of Politics. He is currently the inaugural Chief Education Officer for the City of Little Rock, coordinating the City’s work to support education from birth through higher education.
At Hendrix, Barth championed programs that enhanced interdisciplinarity and engaged learning. He led the task force that envisioned the Odyssey Program, which he directed for three years, and he collaborated with the team of faculty that developed and implemented The Engaged Citizen first-semester course.
Former Barth student Peter Butler, a 2017 graduate of Hendrix who majored in interdisciplinary politics, economics and philosophy, was one of the lead organizers of the effort to create the Barth Odyssey Endowment.
“Jay recognized my passion for politics and guided me as I began to really figure out where I wanted to go in life to contribute to the greater good,” Butler said. “He exemplified what it meant to be an engaged citizen. Whether it was knocking on doors for political campaigns, discussing elections after class or working on a policy report, I wouldn’t have been in those positions without Jay’s selfless support for his students and every citizen of Arkansas.”
The College received gifts from 127 donors to create the endowment, an outpouring of support which signified Barth’s impact, 2016 Hendrix graduate and politics major Nigel Halliday said.
“It’s a testament to Jay’s tireless work as a teacher, scholar and mentor that so many people gave to a fund in his honor,” Halliday said. Now an attorney living in North Bergen, N.J., Halliday is one of the fund’s co-organizers. “I’m happy that the fund will help further Jay’s legacy at Hendrix by supporting students committed to public service.”
