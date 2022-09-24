Hendrix College Professor Delphia Shanks has been selected for the Campus Compact Engaged Scholars Initiative, officials announced in a news release.
Shanks, selected as one of 15 scholars for the honor, will now start on a year-long collaborative learning and leadership program, according to the release. Campus Compact, a nonprofit higher education association that centers its focus on civic and community engagement, chose Shanks and her fellow scholars from its deep directory of member schools in all 50 states and four countries. Engaged Scholars are chosen for their ability to lead "equity-focused change at their institution and in communities," the release stated.
A graduate of Grinnell College in Iowa and Cornell University in New York, Shanks has taught at Hendrix since 2018, having led classes in public policy, inequality and research methods, among other topics. Hendrix Associate Provost for Engaged Learning Kiril Kolev expressed excitement at the opportunities Shanks will have now that she's been selected for the initiative.
"Engaged learning at Hendrix has always been about applying traditional knowledge and scholarship to issues and communities beyond the confines of our campus," Kolev said. "Delphia has worked hard to literally bring our campus to vulnerable and underserved populations. The Engaged Scholars Initiative will allow her to meet other like-minded scholars and practitioners, and I am really excited about the work she will continue doing at Hendrix and in central Arkansas following this experience."
Shanks' selection as an Engaged Scholar fits with much of her work as an academic in her career so far. Per Hendrix's news release, she's on the board of decARcerate, an organization which seeks to end mass incarceration, and she volunteers her time as a grant writer for nonprofits.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.