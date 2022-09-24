Hendrix College Professor Delphia Shanks has been selected for the Campus Compact Engaged Scholars Initiative, officials announced in a news release. 

Shanks, selected as one of 15 scholars for the honor, will now start on a year-long collaborative learning and leadership program, according to the release. Campus Compact, a nonprofit higher education association that centers its focus on civic and community engagement, chose Shanks and her fellow scholars from its deep directory of member schools in all 50 states and four countries. Engaged Scholars are chosen for their ability to lead "equity-focused change at their institution and in communities," the release stated. 

