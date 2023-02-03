A Hendrix College assistant professor and several of his students are preparing to take part in a three-year Environmental Protection Agency-funded research project, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release on Wednesday.

The project, which centers on the health risks that may result from exposure to chemical mixtures in the environment, has implications for human health, the news release read. Hendrix Assistant Biology Professor J.D. Gantz joined the project after being invited by researchers at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., “because of his expertise with researching stress physiology in midges,” a type of fly that the project will use in its research, per the news release.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.