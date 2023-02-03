A Hendrix College assistant professor and several of his students are preparing to take part in a three-year Environmental Protection Agency-funded research project, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release on Wednesday.
The project, which centers on the health risks that may result from exposure to chemical mixtures in the environment, has implications for human health, the news release read. Hendrix Assistant Biology Professor J.D. Gantz joined the project after being invited by researchers at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., “because of his expertise with researching stress physiology in midges,” a type of fly that the project will use in its research, per the news release.
Per the news release, the project’s goals are to examine how different types of PFAS chemicals bind to proteins in red blood cells and what effects they have on the proteins’ ability to transport oxygen. PFAS chemicals are man-made and commonly used in the production of industrial and consumer products like non-stick cookware and water-repellent clothing, an article about the chemicals on the Centers for Disease Control’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry’s website reads. As most of the chemicals don’t break down in the environment and they’re found widespread in the blood of people and animals, it’s unclear what impact they have on human health.
The hope is that Gantz, the Hendrix students who will work with him in his lab at the college and the other researchers at Purdue can learn more about the impact the chemicals can have on health though.
“We expect that PFAS exposure will result in midge hemoglobin being worse at binding to oxygen, thus the midges will be under low oxygen stress, called hypoxia,” Gantz said, per the news release. “I am excited to work with some really excellent scientists doing important research that has direct applications to human health and wellbeing.”
Other researchers at other schools involved in the project will run the tests Gantz will run on midges and other insects on other animals and computer models. In addition to Hendrix students helping Gantz conduct his research at the college, he will select one student each summer of the study to travel to the Marisol Sepulveda Lab at Purdue to work on other aspects of the project, providing them with valuable experience in a doctoral university.
“We may learn a lot about the way PFAS affects human health,” Gantz said. “We know that PFAS exposure is associated with negative health outcomes, but the mechanisms leading to those negative outcomes are poorly understood.”
Purdue University’s and Gantz’s project is just one of 11 institutions the EPA awarded a total of $7.7 million in research grants to study the effects of chemical mixtures in the environment. Per a news release issued by the EPA in November, researchers at Texas A&M University, the University of Houston and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, among others, also received grants.
“Protecting public health is an essential part of EPA’s mission,” Assistant Administrator of EPA’s Office of Research and Development Chris Frey said, per the agency’s news release. “The research announced today will advance the science for evaluating mixtures of chemicals and their toxicity so we can better understand the human health impacts, and ultimately, better protect public health.”
