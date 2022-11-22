Hendrix College has reached its $150 million fundraising goal for A Time to Lead, the largest campaign in its 146-year history, the private liberal arts college announced in a news release.

With $150.46 million in gifts and pledges raised to date, the College has surpassed the campaign’s goal a year ahead of its December 2023 deadline.

